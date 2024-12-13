A 59-year-old man has been jailed for a decade over historic sexual abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council planning officer Mark Harvey, formerly of Northamptonshire, but most recently from Elishadder Township Road, Culnacnock, Portree, on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, was before His Honour Judge David Herbert KC last Friday (December 6) to be sentenced for a string of serious sex offences.

Harveydenie d the offences but was found guilty following a jury trial at the end of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges included three counts of gross indecency, two sexual assaults and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity against a very young girl in Northamptonshire several decades ago.

Mark Harvey, from the Isle of Skye, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court. Image: NW

He was given ten years each for the two sexual assaults, six years for each count of gross indecency and five years for the final count. All the sentences will run concurrently which means his total sentence is ten years.

He will also be on subject to the requirements of the sex offenders’ register on release.