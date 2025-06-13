Man charged after assault on female police officer in Wellingborough

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A man has appeared before a court charged with assaulting a police officer in Wellingborough.

The incident happened in Midland Road on Tuesday, June 3, at about 3.15pm, when the officer was attacked. Thankfully she did not sustain any serious physical injuries.

Robert Szewczak, 37, of no fixed abode, was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place in connection with the incident.

Szewczak appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 5 and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at the same court on July 30.