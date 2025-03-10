Man appears in court charged with forcing Kettering victim to be modern day slave

Northampton Crown Court. File image. NW

A man is being held in custody accused of modern day slavery

Luke Preston, 24, is accused of requiring a man to perform forced or compulsory labour between January 1, 2024 and January 17, 2025.

The charges, brought under modern day slavery legislation, relate to a local person, originally from Corby.

Preston, of Spring Rise, Kettering, appeared before Northampton Crown Court last week and was remanded in custody. He denies the offence and will appear for trial at the same court in July.