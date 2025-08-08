Man agreed to be gardener for Rushden cannabis factory after diagnosis left him unable to support his family

An Albanian father who was diagnosed with epilepsy agreed to oversee a cannabis farm after he was left unable to work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was left running the cannabis farm in a terraced house in Rushden to help support his adult family, who had been in the UK for four years.

Northampton Crown Court heard that police executed a warrant at the terraced house in Crabb Street, just off Rushden High Street, on February 21 this year,

and found Fatbardh Myftaraj inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house was in Crabb Street, Rushden. Image: Google

They also discovered four rooms containing 139 cannabis plants, 104 seedlings, lights, transformers and fans and two large water containers. The electricity in the building

Prosecuting, Quiana Fitzpatrick, said that Myftaraj's role in the crime was limited to that of gardener, which he had been doing for two months.

Mitigating, Dan Svoronos said his 64-year-old client had no previous convictions and had worked as a security officer in Albania, before moving to the UK in 2021.

"He’s not been able to work after he was diagnosed with epilepsy,” said Mr Svoronos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He felt ashamed for not being able to provide financially for his wife and daughter.

"He’s extremely remorseful.”

He said that the defendant was being financially supported by his daughter who was working two jobs.

The court heard that Myftaraj was a UK resident and that there were ‘no issues with his immigration status’. He claims no benefits and has no other income.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane sentenced him to 20 weeks in prison, to serve half in custody. He has already served 73 days in prison so was due to be released yesterday (Thursday, August 7) after the conclusion of the case.