Man accused of Kettering bomb hoax set for sentence

A man who admitted falsely claiming there was a bomb in Silver Street will be sentenced tomorrow.

Police received a report that there was a bomb in the busy town centre road on July 12 this year.

They later charged local man Benjamin James, 35, with two offences including communicating false information to a police officer that a bomb was present, and threatening that officer with lighter fluid and a lighter.

The second offence was withdrawn at a court appearance in August, but James pleaded guilty to the bomb hoax.

James, of no fixed abode, will appear before magistrates in Northampton tomorrow morning (Tuesday, September 16) for sentence.