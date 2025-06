A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with an affray in Corby.

Chey Alexander, of Grantham Walk, Corby, has been charged with one count of affray in connection with an incident in Beanfield Avenue on Wednesday, February 26, in which a group of males were seen fighting with weapons.

Alexander appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on February 28 and will next appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on March 27.