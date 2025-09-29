Love Islander and influencer Katie Salmon avoids jail term

A Instagram influencer who says she has found God since a violent attack on a love rival in a Kettering street has been given a suspended jail term.

Katie Salmon, who went by her real name of Humphreys in court, rained down punches on her victim who thought she was off to Thailand to start a new life with Salmon’s former partner Anthony Kelly.

Back in July our reporter was the only journalist in court to hear how the Love Island series 2 contestant had arrived at Thorngate Street to confront the victim who was standing outside a pal’s home with her bags packed.

Salmon arrived with Kelly and another man. The contents of the victim’s bags were then strewn around the street, with Salmon launching an assault of punches and kicks, hitting her with a hairdryer and a stiletto as she lay in a ball on the ground.

Love Islander Katie Salmon has avoided a jail term. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

As she attacked her, Salmon shouted ‘did you really think you’re going to Thailand with my husband?’

Parts of the shocking incident were videoed, and a Northampton Crown Court jury was able to view them before finding Salmon guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a three day trial.

At the end of the hearing, His Honour Judge Philip Head ordered probation officers to prepare pre-sentence reports and warned the defendant that her conviction could attract a jail term. He banned her from talking about the victim on social or other media or from contacting her directly or indirectly.

He said he would take a ‘dim view’, should his ruling be ignored.

He added it would be a ‘great mistake’ for her partner to post anything related to the case.

Since then, Salmon, 28 has not posted on social media. But she broke her silence this weekend to post a long video to her followers saying she ‘just needed to take some time off social media’ and that she could ‘finally move on with her life’.

She said there was a ‘scenario’ which happened two years ago and said she was ‘unable to speak about it right now for legal reasons’.

Salmon added: “I had to say goodbye to my little girl not knowing if I was going to see her again or how long it was going to be until I seen (sic) her again and that was the hardest thing that I ever had to do.”

Her video came after an appearance at Leicester Crown Court earlier this month during which she narrowly avoided a prison term. Instead, she was given 18 months in prison suspended for two years. She was told that if she keeps out of trouble for those two years, she will not go to prison, but that any re-offending during that time may mean she is jailed.