Steffan Massimo, of Desborough, has pleaded guilty to harassment. Image: NW / Facebook

A woman has spoken movingly of the impact of three months of harassment at the hands of a man with whom she had ended a relationship.

Steffan Massimo, of Gold Street, Desborough, was at Northampton Crown Court for sentence on after pleading guilty to harassment of the female victim.

The court heard the pair had been together for a year and had been engaged but the woman decided to end their relationship in January 2023.

She told the court that Massimo owed her £17,300 and that she had been left paying a phone contract for him when they split.

At first she took his calls in the hope he would pay her back, but when he continued calling she told police twice that she was concerned about the level of contact.

In September 2023 Massimo, 43, was told by police he must not contact her anymore.

He continued to do so, repeatedly.

The court heard that Massimo was almost completely blind and was awaiting an amputation of one of his legs following diabetes complications.

Despite that, the judge was told by prosecuting barrister Quiana Fitzpatrick that Massimo had recruited friends and even hospital staff to contact her.

"On October 6, 2023, Adenbrooke’s Hospital called the victim and told her she was noted as next of kin,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

"She asked to be removed as next of kin.

"Then she received a further call from the hospital again because she was named as next of kin. In the background the defendant could be heard saying ‘so she doesn’t want to talk to me?"

The victim continued to get calls, this time from a man called Martin who asked her about the defendant’s eye surgery and then called again to talk to her about the £17,300 that Massimo owed her.

Over subsequent weeks she received more calls from his friends, hassling her to speak to him and leaving voicemails and messages.

The defendant was arrested in November 2023 and again told not to contact the woman but he ignored this, and called her best friend at work to tell her that the victim’s hair looked ‘lovely’ and to ask her to call him.

"She can’t go to the shops without looking over her shoulder,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

"She lives in fear that he will turn up at her address.”

In September 2024 the court finally imposed a non-molestation order on Massimo.

Reading a moving victim impact statement from behind a screen, the victim, who we are not naming, said that her life had been changed by Massimo and that she had been left with anxiety and depression.

"I feel like I’m living a nightmare,” she said.

She said she feels anxious every time her phone rings and has had to buy a second phone so she can record every call, in case it is the defendant or his associates.

"I don’t trust people anymore,” she said, “especially men.

"The only friend I can now have any face to face contact with is my best friend.

"I don’t feel my home is safe anymore. I’ve got cameras all around my house and security lights. The doors are having to be replaced.

"I can’t take my mum out anymore because I’m scared of seeing the defendant and I can’t take my kids to do fun activities.

"If I do go out, I don’t go out alone.”

She said that debt letters for the defendant continue to arrive at her home.

"I’ve lost my financial security and my life savings for my children’s future to buy my own home, she said.

"I lent that money to Steffan and he promised to pay my back.

“I’ve also been left paying off a phone contract that I took out in my name for him in good faith.”

She said she hoped that one day she’d get back to the life she had before meeting Massimo.

"I want to be the mum to my children that I used to be,” she said.

The victim was supported by her best pal in court.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo heard that Massimo had four previous convictions including one for battery.

"I’m finding it quite hard to get traction on this. How can someone with his physical difficulties have planned this level of harassment?” said Judge Mayo.

Massimo’s barrister explained that he had a voice activated phone and various aids to help him communicate.

In his mitigation the court heard that he had a stutter which meant the voice activation on his phone may have accidentally called the victim on occasion.

The court was also told he had ADHD, anxiety and depression.

Massimo was originally charged with stalking but the court accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of harassment.

He was given a 12 month community order to include 25 rehabilitation requirement days. He was also ordered to pay £1,000 toward prosecution costs.

The judge also imposed a large restriction zone that bans Massimo from going near the victim’s home.