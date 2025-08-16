Kettering Team BRIT driver in court after doing 97mph in Porsche
Asha Silva, who is part of Team BRIT, the world’s only competitive team of all-disabled racing drivers, has been before magistrates in Northampton to admit one charge of speeding on the A43 dual carriageway at Gayton, south of Northampton.
Silva was in court in July to plead guilty to driving her private-registration plate Porsche Panamera Hybrid vehicle at 97 miles per hour on December 7 last year.
The court heard the road’s legal limit is 70 miles per hour. She was caught by a mobile speed camera.
She was fined £1,069 and her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points. She was also ordered to pay costs of £110 and a £428 surcharge.
Silva, 42, fof Hillmorton Street, Barton Seagrave, has autism and ADHD and is having a successful season, leading the Britcar Endurance Championship with several podium finishes.