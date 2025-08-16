Kettering Team BRIT driver in court after doing 97mph in Porsche

A racing driver who graced the Silverstone podium earlier this year has been fined after being caught driving over the speed limit on the A43.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asha Silva, who is part of Team BRIT, the world’s only competitive team of all-disabled racing drivers, has been before magistrates in Northampton to admit one charge of speeding on the A43 dual carriageway at Gayton, south of Northampton.

Silva was in court in July to plead guilty to driving her private-registration plate Porsche Panamera Hybrid vehicle at 97 miles per hour on December 7 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the road’s legal limit is 70 miles per hour. She was caught by a mobile speed camera.

Asha Silva was caught doing 97mph in a Porsche on the A43

She was fined £1,069 and her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points. She was also ordered to pay costs of £110 and a £428 surcharge.

Silva, 42, fof Hillmorton Street, Barton Seagrave, has autism and ADHD and is having a successful season, leading the Britcar Endurance Championship with several podium finishes.