Kettering support worker stole from vulnerable man
Rachel Abrahams, of Havelock Street, Kettering, appeared before magistrates in Northampton.
She was charged with four counts of fraud by abuse of position. The charges relate to offences committed in Rothwell, which occurred while she was employed to support a vulnerable man.
The court found that she while interest of the man she was supposed to be supporting by stealing small amounts from him on several occasions using his debit card.
On the first occasion on January 6 this year she took £17 from him. Then on three further occasions she took £13 – on February 12, 25 and March 19.
She was at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 19 where she pleaded guilty to all the charges against her.
She was given 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. She will also have to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.