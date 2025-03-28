Kettering pervert caught trying to groom teen girls online

Daniel Sheen, who has been jailed for sexual offences. Image: NW

A man who was caught trying to meet up with underage girls to sexually assault them has been imprisoned.

Sheen, who lives on a caravan site off the A43 at Broughton, was caught out by decoys acting as 12-year-old girls online.

The 34-year-old was before a court after admitting six charges involving gaining sexual gratification online from people he was talking to who he believed to be children, but were actually police officers.

The conversations took place on Kik and Snapchat with Sheen asking the “girls” to send him nude photos.

Sheen had previously been convicted of sexual offences at Guildford Crown Court in February 2012 and was handed a sexual harm prevention order, which he was still subject to when he committed the new offences.

He appeared before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC at Northampton Crown Court to face sentence for:

- inciting two 12-year-old girls to engage in sexual activity between March and April last year

- attempting sexual communication with two girls he believed to be 12 during the same dates

- attempted to have unsupervised contact with two teenage girls in breach of a sexual harm prevention order

Another count of having unsupervised contact with a young girl in February 2022 was allowed to lie on file.

Sheen has previous convictions for allowing pets to be kept in unsanitary conditions. He was prosecuted under the animal welfare act in 2022 for keeping three puppies, three dogs and nine cats in appalling conditions in a crate outside his caravan. The animals were left covered in faeces with no access to bedding, decent nutrition, access to water or exercise.

He was given a suspended jail sentence for those offences.

When he appeared in court on Monday (March 24) he was given three years and nine months in prison. He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which imposes conditions on him including; not having any unsupervised contact with any female child under the age of 16; not going in a house in which there is a girl under the age of 16; deliberately communicating with any girl under 16; using the internet outside of strict notification conditions; using incognito or private browsing mode; storing any digital images; allowing immediate entry to police staff to his home; not downloading KIK or other social networking apps.

Lead investigator - Detective Sergeant Iona Channer said: “I am pleased to see Daniel Sheen sent to prison as it means that our county is safer as a result.

“This was a great result and I hope this piece of work reassures our local community that we don’t just wait for these people to come to us, instead we proactively look for them.

“We will continue working hard to bring more people like Daniel Sheen to justice.”