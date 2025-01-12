Kettering man given prison term for stalking his girlfriend targeted her again when he got out of prison

Mathew Eady, formerly of Kettering, has been jailed for an offence against his former girlfriend. Image: NW

An abusive partner who refused to leave a woman alone despite serving time for stalking her has been sent back to prison.

Mathew Eady has previously faced two court cases for abuse against his former partner.

But the 34-year-old failed to learn his lesson and was last week back in court again for harassing her.

Eady, previously of Desborough and of Bonham Court, Kettering, has a long history of criminal convictions for offences including driving while disqualified, failing to comply with a community order, drug possession and breaching a domestic violence protection order,

Back in 2023 he went on trial for seriously assaulting a girlfriend. Then he was back in court in September 2024 for stalking the same victim. He was imprisoned for 17 weeks and a five-year restraining order was made. He had already served most of his prison sentence while on remand waiting for the hearing.

However, in October 2024 he again went to her house despite being warned not to.

He was back in court last week charged with harassment of the same victim, as well as racially-aggravated public order at Pavilion Drive, Northampton, and the assault of a police officer during the same incident.

Eady, who now lives in a bail hostel in Brighton, appeared before Recorder Stuart Sprawson at Northampton Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to all the charges against him. He was sent to prison for 13 months.

- If you suffering domestic abuse you can find a number of local resources that could help you here.