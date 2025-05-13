Kettering man burst into ex-partner's house and threw safe in her direction

A man who smashed his way into his former partner’s home and assaulted her has been before a court.

Dean Taylor, 34, crashed into the home and pushed the woman by the neck before throwing a safe at a wall, which bounced into her head.

He was at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (May 8) to be sentenced for three assaults and criminal damage.

Prosecuting, Ben Gow, said that the victim heard some banging coming from her from door in Rothwell.

"She was a little worried,” he said.

"And then she heard two large bangs and a smash and she saw her ex-partner Mr Taylor walking towards her.

"She asked him what he was doing and he grabbed her by the neck and pulled her forward.”

Taylor was intoxicated and had been taking drugs.

He then picked up a safe and threw it in her direction. It hit the wall and bounced of it, hitting her in the head.

When police arrived he was verbally aggressive toward them and kicked out at them. He hit one of them in the temple.

In mitigation, the court heard that Taylor was a team leader for a civil engineering company, managing a team of 30 people on site. His new partner is also expecting a child in the summer.

Ryan Evans, mitigating, told the court his client wants to ‘move on with his life.’

Taylor, of Northumberland Avenue, Kettering, turned up to court wearing hi-vis trousers and carrying his work jacket,

He pleaded guilty to assault by beating of the female victim on July 15, 2023, plus two counts of assaults on police officers and one of criminal damage on the same date. A further count of assault from July 14, 2023, was left to lie on file.

He was fined £1,000 for the assault on the woman and £100 for each assault on the two police officers. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £500 as well as a victim surcharge.

A five-year restraining order was made banning the defendant from going within ten metres of the victim’s address or from making contact with her directly or indirectly.