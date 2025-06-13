Kettering man avoids jail after admitting being involved in drug dealing

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced for dealing class-A drugs from a residential street in Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police searched the Shane Turner, of Spring Rise, on January 11 this year.

He was arrested on suspicion of being a Class-A drug dealer and was later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between December 13, 2024, and January 11, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was before Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (June 11) for sentence after admitting the charge at an earlier hearing.

Shane Turner, of Spring Rise, Kettering, has been in court on a drug possession charge. Image: Alison Bagley

Turner was given a prison term of 24 months, suspended for two years. He will also have to complete 40 rehabilitation requirement dadys and 120 hours of unpaid work. He will also have to pay costs of £500 and a £187 surcharge.