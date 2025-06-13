Kettering man avoids jail after admitting being involved in drug dealing

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced for dealing class-A drugs from a residential street in Kettering.

Police searched the Shane Turner, of Spring Rise, on January 11 this year.

He was arrested on suspicion of being a Class-A drug dealer and was later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between December 13, 2024, and January 11, 2025.

He was before Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (June 11) for sentence after admitting the charge at an earlier hearing.

Shane Turner, of Spring Rise, Kettering, has been in court on a drug possession charge. Image: Alison Bagleyplaceholder image
Turner was given a prison term of 24 months, suspended for two years. He will also have to complete 40 rehabilitation requirement dadys and 120 hours of unpaid work. He will also have to pay costs of £500 and a £187 surcharge.

