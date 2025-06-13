Kettering man avoids jail after admitting being involved in drug dealing
Police searched the Shane Turner, of Spring Rise, on January 11 this year.
He was arrested on suspicion of being a Class-A drug dealer and was later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between December 13, 2024, and January 11, 2025.
He was before Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (June 11) for sentence after admitting the charge at an earlier hearing.
Turner was given a prison term of 24 months, suspended for two years. He will also have to complete 40 rehabilitation requirement dadys and 120 hours of unpaid work. He will also have to pay costs of £500 and a £187 surcharge.