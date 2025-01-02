Kettering man, 71, remanded in custody over alleged online grooming offences
William Griffiths, 71, was arrested in mid-December following a ‘sting’ by a Facebook group.
He was later charged with inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, namely sending an indecent image of herself, between November and December 2024.
He was also charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child between October and November, and of sexual communication including sending sexual images of himself to another child between November and December.
Griffiths, of Grasmere Drive, Kettering, appeared before magistrates on December 16 and was remanded in custody. He will appear before Northampton Crown Court at the end of January.