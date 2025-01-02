Kettering man, 71, remanded in custody over alleged online grooming offences

Northampton Magistrates' Court

An elderly man from Kettering has been held on remand after being charged with online sexual offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Griffiths, 71, was arrested in mid-December following a ‘sting’ by a Facebook group.

He was later charged with inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, namely sending an indecent image of herself, between November and December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child between October and November, and of sexual communication including sending sexual images of himself to another child between November and December.

Griffiths, of Grasmere Drive, Kettering, appeared before magistrates on December 16 and was remanded in custody. He will appear before Northampton Crown Court at the end of January.