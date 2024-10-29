Kettering drug dealer Connor Holland jailed after being caught with cocaine
Connor Holland, of no fixed address but of Kettering, has been given 20 months in prison after admitting a string of offences at Northampton Crown Court.
The 29-year-old was before Recorder Stuart Sprawson to plead guilty to theft, assaulting an emergency worker, having a knife in a public place, cannabis possession, and cocaine possession with intent to supply as well as a public order offence.
The court was told how Holland was stopped in Pavilion Drive, Northampton on June 8 where he assaulted a police officer. On the same date he was also found to be in possession of a knife in St Giles Street. And again on June 8 he was found to be in possession of cannabis and of cocaine with intent to supply it.
Holland also pleaded guilty to stealing laundry detergent to the value of £125 belonging to Co-Op in Newton Road, Wollaston on May 6 as well as using threatening words or behaviour toward a victim in Corby on May 31.
Recorder Sprawson imprisoned him for 20 months and ordered to forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and knife.
- A 16-year-old Corby boy charged alongside Holland has pleaded not guilty to intent to supply Class-A drugs and knife possession and has been remanded into youth custody.