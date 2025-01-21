Jury sent out to deliberate verdicts for two defendants following fatal stabbing of Tommy Boom in Northampton park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The jury sitting in the murder trial of Northampton man Tommy Boom has been sent out to deliberate.

The trial of Daniel Larman and Kieran Okocha-Sleight, accused in connection with the murder of Tommy Boom, has seen the prosecution and defence finish giving their closing statements today (January 21).

Mr Boom sadly died in Miller’s Meadow in Semilong on 18 July, just after midnight, after he was stabbed by 21-year-old Daniel Larman from Birmingham, who was accompanied by friend and fellow drug-dealing partner Okocha-Sleight.

The trial started on January 7 and has heard evidence from prosecution barrister Gordon Aspden KC, Larman's defence barrister Michael Magarian KC, and Okocha-Sleight's barrister Chris Henley KC.

The jury in the Tommy Boom murder trial has retired today (Tuesday, January 21) to begin deliberations after closing statements from the prosecution and defence.

The court has also heard from an eyewitness homeless, crack-smoking woman who was in the park that night with Mr Boom, pathologist Dr Biggs, and data experts at Northamptonshire Police who analysed data and videos on the accused's phones, which were seized when they were arrested.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo has outlined key questions for the jury to work out if it was reasonable or unreasonable force used by Larman and if it was self-defence, manslaughter, or murder.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said to the jury, ‘You are the judges of the facts, it's over to you now. Each of the verdicts you make must be unanimous.’

Prosecuting, Gordon Aspden KC said: “The evidence here suggests that there was nothing lawful about the way Daniel Larman behaved. This remains true, however unappealing Tommy Boom’s behaviour and character may have been. That is because the character of the victim is not a defence to murder, even if the man who was killed had a bad character.”

He added: "This was a deliberate stabbing with severe force, using a hunting knife, resulting in death within minutes. Is that reasonable? What did Daniel Larman intend? At the very least, he intended to cause Tommy Boom some really serious injury.”

In terms of Okocha Sleight’s involvement, Mr Aspen said that his presence at the scene indicated he was ‘fully aware of the potential for violence’.

Defending Larman, Mr Magarian KC responded, saying: “This is a clear case of self-defence once you put to one side the prejudice my client is involved in this horrible world of drugs and that he has a knife. Was he under attack? Yes, he was. From a pretty violent individual, and if he knew about that person’s reputation and what he was capable of.

“It’s blindingly obvious. Two men jumping out of bushes in a dark park at midnight—is that not a threat? Of course, this was a threat to these two young men. He did face a threat; his reaction was a proportionate reaction. It’s a desperate lunge out (with the knife).

“If he hadn’t had the knife on him, maybe he would have been the one who was killed. Maybe it’s a good thing he had a knife on him during this incident. Is it inconceivable Tommy Boom had a knife, given his history?"

Chris Henley KC, defending Okocha-Sleight, who was sat in the dock in his Adidas tracksuit, addressed the jury today (Tuesday), outlining his client's innocence.

Mr Henley said: "This case is about those few seconds in Semilong Park, and the prosecution is alleging they chose to do this—that Kieran, in some way, encouraged or assisted in what happened. He did absolutely nothing. He was sitting on the bench."

Mr Henley continued: "It's pretty blithe and inadequate to say, well, if Kieran knew Daniel Larman had a knife, he's in on it.

"He's not guilty of murder; he's not guilty of manslaughter. There is no evidence at all that Kieran had anything or that his presence had the remotest relevance to Daniel Larman's reaction. His instinctive reaction was to stay where he was and to run when he could. That’s what the evidence shows—sat, saying nothing, doing nothing on that day."

The trial continues.