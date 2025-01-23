Inquest opened into death of Kettering man Daniel Clipstone who died on holiday in Cyprus
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A coroner has opened an inquest into the death of a man from the Kettering area who died while on holiday in Cyprus.
Daniel Clipstone, 30, was in the popular resort of Ayia Napa when he died on August 21, 2024.
None of the circumstances surrounding his death have been revealed, but it’s thought authorities were alerted after he was discovered in his hotel room.
The inquest was opened yesterday (Wednesday, January 22) at The Guildhall in Northampton and was adjourned. It will resume at a later date.