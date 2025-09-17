Greatwell Homes has recently secured separate injunction orders against two of its customers who had repeatedly caused a range of issues, nuisance and safety concerns in the areas they live.

For one of the perpetrators, the reasons for seeking the court injunction included ongoing serious anti-social behaviour (ASB) issues, ranging from noise, suspected drug dealing, parties and aggressive behaviour towards other neighbours as well as suspected domestic abuse.

The successful ASB injunction now places various restrictions on the resident, including future threatening behaviour, noise nuisance and drug use, with the power of arrest in place for any breach of these restrictions.

A further injunction order has been served to another customer following property safety concerns and abusive behaviour.

John Ross, head of housing and neighbourhoods at Greatwell Homes, said: “These two court orders underline our commitment to keeping our communities as safe places to live.

"We deeply understand the impact and misery that this kind of behaviour can have on peoples’ lives and we will always take reports of this nature very seriously.

“If any of our customers are experiencing anti-social behaviour or feel unsafe in their home, we would encourage you to report it to us urgently.

"This can be done anonymously if needed and with dedicated support throughout. Cases like these prove it can make a real difference.”

Customers can report ASB by emailing [email protected] or calling 01933 234 450.

More information can be found on Greatwell Homes’ Reporting ASB page.

If you have any concerns over domestic abuse, visit their domestic abuse pages.

Greatwell Homes is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,200 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.