'I'm coming for you, you're all dead' - Victim of Wellingborough stalker describes how he 'made her life hell'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The female victim of a Wellingborough stalker has described how she has not been able to live a normal life for three years after he repeatedly threatened to kill her and her family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel White has been imprisoned after his former partner described the shocking effect of his appalling behaviour.

The woman bravely told Northampton Crown Court how White, 35, had said he would ‘put a gun to her head’ and decapitate to brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White, of Landor, Wellingborough, admitted a charge of stalking when he appeared before Northampton Crown Court.

Samuel White, from Wellingborough, threatened to kill his former partner on multiple occasions. Image: NW

The couple were together for three and had two children together.

They broke up in 2024 and White was soon given a restraining order after he began harassing the victim.

But instead of only contacting her about childcare matters, White sent dozens of unwanted bullying emails and voicemails. The matters before the court related to a period between December 2024 and January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting, Jonathan Stone, read a string of highly abusive messages sent by White while he was already the subject of the restraining order.

Mr Stone said: “He said he was going to put a gun to her head and kill her family.”

In another voicemail, White claimed to be close to the victim’s home and said: “I’ve got people in place to get you and your family and I ain’t f***ing about little girl.

"I’m around the corner. Like I said, I’ll completely f*** you and your family up. You’re all dead”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also sent a message that said: “I’m coming for you all. If you send me to prison I’ll make it my life goal in hunting you down.”

The woman had to move into her parents’ home because she was so scared of him.

A further message said that her brother was going to be decapitated and another said he would drive a van into her house.

And another one said: “I’m coming to your house right now. You need to find me and if you don’t you’re dead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the victim blocked him, he simply started using another email address to continue his abuse of her.

When she blocked the second email, he started sending her voicemails using vile slurs against her.

The woman said she had faced being called into school and had to ‘explain her personal life to a stranger’ to protect her children from his harassment.

She bravely read her own victim impact statement to the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a single mother, running a business and supporting my children, and he’s not willing to support them himself,” she said.

"I had to go to child maintenance and he’s not even willing to tell them were he lives. His focus should be on his children and it’s not. It’s on me and trying to make my life hell.”

She said that even though they are not together her life is still controlled by him.

"My day, how it starts and ends, is controlled by him,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been to hospital with a sick child and he’s texted me saying he’ll have the kids taken off me.

"He’s not here, doing what counts.”

She said she had tried to encourage White addressed his alcoholism to ensure he was safe around his children.

White, who wore Rosary beads and a grey tracksuit spent the entire videolink hearing with his head in his hands or pacing around the video room, crouching down and walking in and out of shot.

The court was told that White had 18 previous convictions, many of them for harassment and restraining order breaches of the same victim but others from 2020 related to another former partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mitigation, Derek Johashen said that his client had been trying to address his alcohol issues while on remand in prison and that his behaviour was driven by not having regular contact with his children.

He said White now did not want any contact with his ex-partner.

“He sees the relationship is completely over,” said Mr Johashen.

His Honour Judge Herbert KC imposed an indefinite restraining order banning White from contacting the victim or the children, other than via a solicitor.

"So I’ve lost my children?” shouted White over the link.

"You haven’t lost your children,” said Judge Herbert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pre-sentence report said that White was ‘unable to control his temper’.

"The victim was living in constant fear,” said Judge Herbert.

"You have made her life a misery in recent months.”

He was given two years and ten months in prison and will serve half in custody with the rest on licence in the community.