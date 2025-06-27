Liam Stray, Tyrone Maitland-Flute and Alfie Kew are all in prison after they were caught running a drugs operation on the Hemingwell estate. Image: NW

A gang of men who were in charge of a network of young drug dealers in Wellingborough dealt 2kg of crack and heroin to users in the town.

The group, headed-up by Tyrone Maitland-Flute, who was just 18 at the time of the conspiracy, dealt at least £200,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine on the Hemingwell estate during a four month period in 2022.

Maitland-Flute was aided by his close pal Alfie Graham Kew, now 24. Liam Edward Stray, now 25, acted as a runner.

Two further gang members, who were both drug users themselves, David Clifford Lee, 42, and Michael Joseph Lavelle, 45, helped drive young runners around to deliver drugs across the estate.

Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (Thursday, June 26) the names of at least eight boys between 14 and 18 who had been persuaded to work for the gang, lured in by Maitland-Flute, of Hart Way Rushden, who sent them pictures of him with other boys wearing designer items and in possession of wads of money.

‘The crown says they were exploited’

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC was told by prosecutor Nadia Silver that the group had dealt at least 2kg of drugs during the conspiracy, using five phones to contact a network of customers.

Maitland-Flute would travel to London to collect drugs before bringing them back to Wellingborough to be sold on the streets.

Ms Silver said: “There were images on Maitland-Flute’s phone which show, for example, large amounts of cash and young men wearing expensive clothing.

"They’re associated with the sort of images that are used to recruit these young people into that sort of activity.

"The crown says that they were exploited but not forced.”

Maitland-Flute sent marketing messages across the Hemingwell estate, and customers replied with their orders which were then transported around by runners.

Cuckooing

Maitland-Flute was arrested in early 2022 and released on police bail, but he continued to deal drugs with impunity. He was again caught on July 2, 2022, in possession of heroin worth £5,000, £1,3000 in cash and a knife. On another occasion he was found with a machete. Some of his runners were arrested carrying knives.

On his phone was found images and videos of him preparing drugs with young people and in possession of a large amount of money.

Ms Silver said: “These weapons were used to ‘enforce’.”

The gang also cuckooed the property of a local drug user and used it as a base for their activities. Weapons were found in the property when it was searched by cops.

Kew, of Landseer Court, Chapel St Leonard’s, Skegness, who pleaded guilty after the trial had started, ran the gang alongside Maitland-Flute.

Liam Stray, formerly of York Road, Wellingborough, worked for the gang for £160 per day. He initially pleaded not guilty and declined to attend most of his trial. Like Maitland-Flute and Kew, he was eventually convicted of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Lee and Lavelle were convicted of two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and were sentenced in May.

‘You remained safely in the background’

Sentencing, Judge Herbert said to Maitland-Flute: “You were at the head of this crime group. You allowed young people between 14 and 18 to do the hands-on work for you. They ran the risk of being caught while you could remain safely in the background.

"If any of them lost drugs they were held responsible for the loss and they would be responsible for the debt, continuing to work to to pay back your operation.”

Addressing Kew, he said: “You were instructing those supplying the drugs and how they should operate.

"On nine occasions you were in clear charge of the drug lines.”

Sim cards for four of the lines were found in his address when it was searched.

Maitland-Flute was given ten years in prison.

Kew was sentenced to seven years and nine months.

Stray was given three years and nine months in jail.

Lavelle, previously of Buckingham Close, Wellingborough, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 21 months while Lee, of no fixed abode, was given two years in prison suspended for 21 months,

Maitland-Flute and Kew were also issued with Serious Crime Prevention Orders preventing them from behaviours associated with drug dealing. Maitland-Flute’s order lasts until 2040. With his hair now in pig-tails, he laughed as the order was handed down by Judge Herbert. Kew’s SCPO lasts until 2037.

‘They were not untouchable’

Following yesterday’s sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Darren Brown said: “This was complex investigation which involved numerous enquiries so I am really pleased that it has resulted in more than 20 years in prison.

“The leaders of this group - Tyrone Maitland-Flute and Alfie Kew – repeatedly tried to evade law enforcement and falsely believed that they had managed to create a process which allowed them to carry out their criminal activities with impunity.

“They did this by using children, many of them vulnerable, and making them take all the risks. They dictated their hours and made threats if any of the children questioned them, all whilst sitting at the top of the tree believing themselves to be untouchable.

“Our investigation has shown they were in fact, not untouchable, and I am pleased that they will now spend time staring at the four walls of a prison cell.

“Tackling drugs harm is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will continue working hard to bring more people like these five men to justice.

“Finally, I’d like to thank Detective Constable Scott Allan whose hard work, determination and tenacious investigation secured these fantastic results.”