Gun found during drug raids in Wellingborough

Three people have been charged with drug offences after police raided seven properties in Wellingborough.

Officers executed warrants across the town on Wednesday (February 26).

The operation saw seven properties and five vehicles searched, and seven people arrested. Three men – Stephen Parker, Aaron Patel and Nicolass Massyn – have been charged.

Northamptonshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team are leading the investigation and have secured charges against three people for a variety of offences including the supply of Class A and B drugs, concealing criminal property and one possession of a shortened shotgun.

Northampton Crown Court. File image.

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers said: “We conducted a number of warrants on Wednesday after several months of meticulous investigation.

“We are committed to tackling those involved in the supply of illegal drugs and I urge anyone with information about suspicious activity to report it to us. We may not be able to take immediate action, but every piece of information we receive helps us to paint a picture of what’s happening and gather the evidence we need to pursue charges.”

Those charged following Wednesday’s warrants are:

Stephen Parker, 32, of Saunders Way, Wellingborough, was charged with:

Three counts of supply of Class A drugs

Three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

Two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs

Conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property

Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs

Aaron Patel, 38, of Duncan Court, Wellingborough, was charged with:

Three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

Two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs

Possession of a shortened shotgun

Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs

Nicolass Massyn, 28, of Eskdale Close, Wellingborough, was charged with:

Three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

Two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs

Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

Stephen Parker, Aaron Patel and Nicolass Massyn appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 27, and were remanded into custody. They are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on April 10.

If you have seen people acting suspiciously, have information about those you believe are committing crimes or witnessed a crime, you can report information to us in different ways, including online.

The easiest and quickest way to report is via our website

You can also make use of our online live chat function

Only call 999 in an emergency, when a crime is taking place or life is in danger

Or you can all our non-emergency number 101

Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111