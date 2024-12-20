A pervert groomed a girl for three weeks before fooling his brother into driving two hours to Finedon so he could rape her in woodland.

Back in April last year, the primary school-aged girl had asked her mum if she could have a pound so she could go to the shop.

But after she didn’t come home, the distraught mum sent others out to look for her – they found her coming out of woodland holding hands with 22-year-old Ryan Sutton.

He had asked his brother to drive him the two hours from his home in Astwood Road, Worcester, to Finedon but didn’t tell him that he was going to meet the little girl whom he had spent three weeks grooming on Roblox and Snapchat.

Ryan Sutton has been jailed for six years after raping a child in Finedon. Image: National World / Northamptonshire Police

Sutton was at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, December 19 to be sentenced for five offences against the girl including rape, meeting a child following grooming, assault by penetration, sexual assault and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Prosecutor Henry James said: “This is a case set to feed the nightmares of any parent of a child that owns a mobile phone.”

The court heard that Sutton had sent a Snapchat friend request to her in early April last year, telling the youngster he was 17. He very quickly told her he loved her and he soon began sending her messages and pictures of a sexual nature, encouraging her to do the same.

The court heard that she had initially told the defendant she was 15 but it was ‘clear to anyone’ that she did not look 15 in the pictures.

Ryan Sutton, of Worcester, who raped a young girl in woodland in Finedon. Image: National World

Three weeks later the girl asked her mum for a pound so she could go to the shop but when she hadn’t returned 45 minutes later, her mum phoned her and she said she was playing on the swings.

A couple of hours afterwards she again tried to call her and her phone was off. Others went out to look for her and she was spotted coming out of the woods holding hands with the man.

Sutton ran off but left a bag containing a box of condoms.

Police later found the girl’s DNA on his body, and found his DNA on her clothing.

Sickeningly, in interview, Sutton suggested police that the incident was ‘instigated’ by the girl and said that he was ‘stoned’ on the day it happened.

A victim impact statement by the girl’s mother read in court said that her daughter’s mental health seriously deteriorated since the incident and said she had been unable to talk about it to anyone. She said that the girl struggled to sleep properly and woke lots in the night.

"This is my worst nightmare,” she said.

"I am riddled with guilt. I feel like it’s my fault.”

Sutton, who wore an orange t-shirt and looked at the ground for most of the hearing, was accompanied by a support worker in the dock. His parents and brother were also in court.

Mitigating, Daniel Green, said that Sutton had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had no previous convictions. He said his client had ADHD and that he had been seriously affected by a previous head injury he suffered during a car accident.

Sentencing, His Honour Judge David Herbert KC said that Sutton had told the girl not to tell anyone what was going on.

"The effect on the girl has been significant,’ he said.

He said that the starting point in his sentencing guidelines was ten years, but he reduced it to six years because of the mitigation and Sutton’s guilty plea. He also gave him an extended licence period of a year.

It means Sutton will be eligible for release after serving four years in prison. He will have to go before the parole board before he can be released.

An indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also made by the court.

Northants Police have since released a statement following the sentencing of Sutton.

Speaking after the case, investigating officer Detective Constable James Wright said: “Ryan Sutton is one of the worst child sex offenders that I have investigated, and I believe he will always pose a risk to young girls.

“He meticulously groomed his young victim to a point where she believed that he loved her and wanted to be with her.

"He preyed on her vulnerability, and this culminated in him meeting with her and then raping her.

“He showed no remorse when he was arrested, or interviewed, and even with overwhelming forensic evidence against him he still denied any wrongdoing, at one point blaming this young child for what had happened.

“It was only when it got to the point of his first court hearing that he admitted his guilt, but even then, he acted as if he was the victim in all of this.

“I hope he does take the years in prison as a time to reflect, but that remains to be seen.

“I would like to thank every officer involved in this investigation, as this was very much a huge team effort.

"Right from the first responding officers who helped the victim, to the arresting officers who caught Sutton, and the investigation team, everyone was a key part of bringing this sex offender to justice.

“Moreover, I would like to thank the young victim and her family.

"The victim has shown bravery beyond her years in coming forward and speaking to the police about what happened to her, and her family have supported her through this extremely tough time.

“I am hopeful that they will now be able to start to try to put this behind them and move on with their lives, knowing that Sutton is in prison, and they have helped to stop a very dangerous man from offending again.”

You can report any potential illegal online activity to Northamptonshire Police on 101, or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO.

In an emergency, such as a crime in progress, always dial 999.

If you’ve been affected by the issues raised in this report, find advice and support here: https://www.northants.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse/

Editor’s note: This story has been updated today (January 8, 2025) following the release of a new statement from Northants Police