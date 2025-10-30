Former Northampton Saints player to stand trial charged with rape

George Makepeace-Cubitt of Northampton Saints lines up a conversion during the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on November 01, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photos by David Rogers/Getty Images)

A young rugby player has appeared before a judge charged with rape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Makepeace-Cubitt, who has previously played for England U20s and was a Northampton Saints player until earlier this year, appeared at Northampton Crown Court this morning (Thursday, October 30).

The 21-year-old, of Reading, is accused of one count of raping a woman in Northampton in late February this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his first magistrates’ court appearance in September and this morning was back before Northampton Crown Court to plead not guilty to the charge against him.

The fly half made nine appearance for Saints before his departure in the summer. He came up through the London Irish academy system before signing for Saints in May 2024.

Wearing a blue suit, Makepeace-Cubitt spoke only to plead not guilty to the charge after it was put to him.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC ruled that the case should be heard outside of Northampton, pending consultation with other courts, so no trial date was set.