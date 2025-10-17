Former Corby Reform councillor Robert Bloom charged over racism allegations
Robert Philip Bloom, the former member for the Lloyds and Corby Village ward on North Northamptonshire Council, was taken into police custody on Wednesday (October 15).
Now, the 43-year-old, of Weldon Road, has been charged with two counts of racially/religiously aggravated harassment without violence.
Bloom, of Weldon Road, Corby, was arrested following an allegation of a racially aggravated public offence near to his home address.
Bloom has been released on bail until Thursday, November 13, when he is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court.
He was a Reform councillor until his resignation in August.