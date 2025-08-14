First set of A-level results for Corby's newest sixth form as head praises 'new community'

The principal of Corby Sixth Form has praised his first cohort of students who were given their A-level results today for the community they have helped to create.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nervous teens arrived at Corby’s newest further education college in the heart of the town centre this morning (Thursday, August 14) to open their A-level results – the first ever set of grades for the sixth form centre.

Youngsters said that the college had given them a fresh start after leaving school and the principal said they were a ‘brave’ bunch for putting their faith in such a new education centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college, which is run by the Bedford College Group, was built at record speed in a former office block in the town centre thanks to £9.6m from the government’s Towns Fund.

Corby Sixth form head Benjamin Morris and curriculum director Robin Webber-Jones celebrate the first ever results at the college (right). Summer Smouton-Brown who is off to the University of Kent (top) and Lorna Lowrie who is celebrating great results in art, psychology and philosophy (bottom).

Since Tresham College halted its A-level offering 2016, most youngsters in Corby have had to stay on at their schools for sixth form. But two years ago, Corby Sixth Form opened to offer A-levels and diploma courses in traditional subjects as well as a range of courses not offered at other schools.

This year’s cohort are off to universities including York and Leicester, where one student is going to study astrophysics. 49 students got their results today, and that number will double next year with the current year 13, and then grow again the year after when next month’s new cohort move through the college.

Summer Smouton-Brown got a distinction star and a distinction in BTEC forensic science and a C in A-level biology and is off to the University of Kent to study forensic science.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She attended Kingswood Secondary Academy and decided she needed a fresh start after having a tricky time at school.

"This was a new start in a new building for me and I just thought yes, let’s do it,” she said.

"I’ve had a great time and made new friends. These friends will be with me for life.”

Lorna Lowrie, 18, got an A in art, a C in philosophy and a C in psychology. She’ll start at Norwich University of Arts in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She joined Corby Sixth Form from Kettering Buccleuch Academy. She said: “I didn’t know anyone here when I started, so I was completely going in blind.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time here. The teachers treat you like adults and it’s a nicer environment from school.”

Mum Tracy Lowrie was there with Lorna for her to pick up her results.

She said: “We’re so proud of her. The college has been amazing. So supportive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Benjamin Morris praised the bravery of those students that chose Corby Sixth Form in its first year, when building work was still continuing in the days leading up to its opening.

"They were the founders of our whole ethos,” he said.

"They had the opportunity to create our community that we now celebrate here, an environment that is so welcoming and supportive.

"We try to have a really premium offering here, which is aspirational and gives those who don’t want to remain in school another option.

"We’re not an exam factory, it’s about supporting students to go on to the next phase of life through whole-character education including mentoring and solid careers advice. They’re not just doing three A-levels and off they go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive director of curriculum Robin Webber-Jones said: “It’s a great day. Just over two years ago this building was just a shell and now we’re at a point where we have these young people who have really achieved something and they are going out into the world to have new experiences.

"We try to offer something here that is beyond just exam results.”

Robin said that the students had been able to experience a range of expert speakers and interesting trips, including one to New York, throughout their time at the college, setting them up for the world of work and further study.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have relationships with some great universities,” said Robin.

"And we’re growing our relationships with others to make sure we’re offering really robust support around progression for our students."

You can find out more about The Corby Sixth Form here.