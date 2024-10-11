Chloe Longster, who died aged 13 at Kettering General Hospital. Images: The Longster family

The mother of a 13-year-old who died at Kettering General Hospital has painted a moving picture of her daughter’s early life.

Chloe Longster died on November 29 at Kettering General Hospital after she developed sepsis.

At the final morning of a five-day inquest into her death, coroner Sophie Lomas read an emotive portrait of Chloe, written by her mum Louise about her beloved daughter.

The keen dancer from Market Harborough had been a much longed-for IVF baby.

The statement said: "Chloe was sunshine.

“Her arrival in 2009 brought an abundance of joy, love and hope."

The inquest heard how proud she was to have Thomas as her big brother, and that she was best friends with her cousin Mellie, who was the same age.

"She was born to a family that loved her so very dearly before she was even born,” the statement continued.

"We grew, learned and loved together as a family.

"She was the kind of child who made others long to be parents.

"She would sing and dance around the living room, laugh so hard she’d fall from her chair and jump fully-clothed into a paddling pool.

"Her excitement for life was contagious. She’d share amusing stories about her mum, laughing so hard she could barely get her words out.”

Chloe loved making TikToks, baking, reading and creating things. Christmas lists would arrive early – and last year’s dropped into her mum Louise and dad Dave’s email inboxes in Powerpoint form in mid-November.

She had taken part in annual danceathons for charity, which are now held for the Sepsis Trust in her memory.

She was a proud animal-lover and vegetarian.

"Chloe viewed the world through a lens of kindness. If only the world could have been kinder back,” the statement continued.

"Reflecting on her tremendous loss is devastating. She won’t sit her exams, learn to drive, travel with friends or go to concerts.

"Her whole future has been extinguished.

"We haven’t just lost Chloe, the world has lost Chloe."

Earlier this morning the coroner read statements from other medics who were with Chloe in the final hours of her life.

Dr Naveed Alam, who had seen Chloe in the emergency department, had been asked to attend the inquest but was uncontactable this week after moving abroad, so his evidence was read to the court.

He said he had seen Chloe in the emergency department and her Paediatric Early Warning System score was five, which would normally warrant a sepsis screening.

He noted her heart rate was low, as was her respiratory rate and her oxygen sats were at 95 per cent.

He ordered tests to be carried out and asked she be transferred to the Skylark ward.

In another statement, Richard Broughton, a member of the specialist ‘air team’ which helps critically ill patients needing breathing support, told the court that when he arrived by Chloe’s bedside after she had had a cardiac arrest, the oxygen cylinder was not switched on.

The statement said: “The bag was not inflated and oxygen canister was not on correctly.” It was then connected properly and resuscitation continued.

Coroner Sophie Lomas is expected to deliver her verdict in the next few minutes.