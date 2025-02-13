Fifteenth person arrested as part of far-reaching Kettering murder probe

Detectives examining the murder of Ryan Burton in Kettering have made their fifteenth arrest as part of a major investigation.

A 32-year-old man from Kettering has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody today (February 13).

He is the 15th person to be arrested in connection with the death of Ryan, 34, who sadly died at University Hospital Coventry six days after he was seriously assaulted in Kettering’s Spring Rise park, near Highfield Road on Friday, January 10.

Three men have been charged with his murder – 18-year-old Ace Hill, 24-year-old Cameron Williams-Ferguson and 20-year-old Keiton Underwood – and have been remanded in custody until their next court appearances.

Ryan Burton, of Corby, was murdered in Kettering in January. Image: Facebook.

Six men who were also arrested on suspicion of murder – four from Kettering aged 38, 29, 24 and 22, a 23-year-old Corby man and a 25-year-old Rothwell man – remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 28-year-old woman from Kettering was released on police bail pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A further four people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender are also on police bail. These are a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman, all from Kettering, and a Corby woman, aged 23.