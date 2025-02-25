Aaron Kumar, from Cambridge Street, Leicester, is now behind bars after taking fake driving tests. Image: NW

A man from Leicester who took 19 fake driving theory tests for people around the country was caught out after centre staff in Corby became suspicious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Kumar is starting a jail term after he was caught out running a criminal enterprise in which he offered to take theory tests for other people for £250 plus expenses.

The 28-year-old, from Cambridge Street, Leicester, was regularly taking the tests – travelling to different centres to avoid detection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was caught after staff at the Corby Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency centre in Butland Road grew suspicious. After he was caught he told police a worshipper at his temple had described to him how he could easily set up the scam.

Aaron Kumar, who has been jailed at Northampton Crown Court. Image: Northants Police

Kumar was at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (February 21) to be sentenced for 6 counts of fraud by false representation – and asked for a further 13 to be taken into consideration.

The six counts were at; Wolverhampton in June 2021 when he took a test booked for Charanpreet Singh; at Sutton Coldfield in November, 2021 in the name of Dharmajit Singh; Northampton in May 2022 when Kumar took a test for a man named Gurvinder Singh; Grantham in October 2022 after he took a test in the name of Pardeep Singh; Derby in October 2022 when he took a test for a Yadwinder Singh and finally in Corby in January 2024 when he took a test in the name of Harvindeer Singh.

No further details of the other 13 counts were revealed in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge heard that Kumar, who appeared in the dock with no turban and with short hair, had taken tests at centres across a ‘really wide’ geographical area;.

Prosecuting, Damian Warburton, said: “He turned up for pre-booked theory tests and impersonated the identity of the people who’d booked the tests.

"He took the tests on numerous occasions without being challenged.”

Mr Warburton said it’s believed the scam ran for two-and-a-half years between 2021 and January 2024, when Kumar went to take a test in Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff became suspicious and asked Kumar who he was, before police were called. After initially denying any offences, he admitted who he was.

Mr Warburton said he did not know whether any of the people who had paid Kumar to sit tests had ever been prosecuted.

Mr Warburton added: “Kumar would have had to openly advertise his services. It’s impossible he knew all his customers.

"He couldn’t show up at the same test centre because staff would have recognised him. He travelled far and wide to different test centres. He had to memorise numerous personal details of each client.

"He claimed to police he charged £250 per client.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He caused considerable public danger in facilitating a large number of people into fraudulently obtaining driving licences to which they were not entitled.”

In mitigation, barrister Sinjin Bulbring said that his client had started using cannabis age 14 and cocaine aged 18 and had developed a habit. He had then become addicted to gambling and had been asked to leave his family home.

"It ruined his relationship in 2021 and he spiralled into a period of depression,” said Mr Bulbring.

"He then leaned hard into his vices.

"He was kicked out of his family home which hurt him immensely and he was given help by his temple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he met someone at that temple who attracted him to this type of offending.”

The court heard Kumar had gambling debts of £17,000 and unspecified debts to drug dealers. He had now contacted gambling charities and was attempting to get clean from drugs.

Mr Bulbring asked Recorder Stuart Sprawson to make an exception in his client’s case and suspend any jail term he might impose.

Kumar has one previous conviction from the age of 18 when he was caught driving uninsured and without a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing Kumar, Recorder Sprawson said: “In police interview you showed no remorse whatsoever for what you had done. “You became a readily available agent for fraud.

"Fraud isn’t limited to pounds and pence. The driving test system in this country.. is intended to ensure a consistent standard of day-to-day driving.

"That system gives road users confidence with regard to driving and using the road. You undermined that by your fraud.

"These offences have consequences. The holder of a fraudulent driving licence obtained through you is driving on that road each and every time, unlawfully, without a driving licence and, having used that driving licence to support their application for insurance, that insurance is invalid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Kumar had put other road users at risk and declined the request to suspend the sentence, saying the offences were too plentiful and took place over too long a period.

He sentenced Kumar to 22 months for each count of fraud, to run concurrently, meaning his sentence is 22 months. He will serve half in prison and the remainder on licence in the community.

He was also disqualified from driving for 47 months and ordered to pay costs of £3,295 and a surcharge of £156.