Faces of 18 criminals jailed at Northampton Crown Court whose stories this newspaper brought you in September 2025
Those who are now behind bars include drink driver who crashed after 120mph police chase on A45, thug sentenced after a stabbing, 67-year-old child sex offender, a teenage drug dealer and a Northampton burglar locked up for four years, six months over eight break-ins…
By Court Reporter
Published 1st Oct 2025, 09:58 BST
These are the faces of 18 county criminals who were jailed for serious offences across Northamptonshire, and whose often shocking stories this newspaper brought to you during the month of September 2025.
1. Jailed in September 2025
Faces of some of the criminals jailed at Northampton Crown Court. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
The Kettering 60-year-old was jailed for three years, one month at Northampton Crown Court for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order after police found multiple images of a teenage girl on his phone during a routine check. The SHPO was issued in November 2024 after Holmes was convicted for sexual communication with a child and causing/inciting a female child under 13 to engage in a sexual act. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
Drug dealer Williams pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Kettering between May 25 and June 6 and carrying a knife. The 21-year-old, from Nottingham, was sentenced to 33 months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police