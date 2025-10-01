Faces of 18 criminals jailed at Northampton Crown Court whose stories this newspaper brought you in September 2025

Those who are now behind bars include drink driver who crashed after 120mph police chase on A45, thug sentenced after a stabbing, 67-year-old child sex offender, a teenage drug dealer and a Northampton burglar locked up for four years, six months over eight break-ins…
By Court Reporter
Published 1st Oct 2025, 09:58 BST

These are the faces of 18 county criminals who were jailed for serious offences across Northamptonshire, and whose often shocking stories this newspaper brought to you during the month of September 2025.

Faces of some of the criminals jailed at Northampton Crown Court.

1. Jailed in September 2025

Faces of some of the criminals jailed at Northampton Crown Court. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
The 38-year-old man of Fairmead Crescent, Rushden, was jailed for 32 months after admitting strangling two female victims on June 8, 2025.

2. Jamie Lynes

The 38-year-old man of Fairmead Crescent, Rushden, was jailed for 32 months after admitting strangling two female victims on June 8, 2025. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
The Kettering 60-year-old was jailed for three years, one month at Northampton Crown Court for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order after police found multiple images of a teenage girl on his phone during a routine check. The SHPO was issued in November 2024 after Holmes was convicted for sexual communication with a child and causing/inciting a female child under 13 to engage in a sexual act.

3. Roland Philip Holmes

The Kettering 60-year-old was jailed for three years, one month at Northampton Crown Court for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order after police found multiple images of a teenage girl on his phone during a routine check. The SHPO was issued in November 2024 after Holmes was convicted for sexual communication with a child and causing/inciting a female child under 13 to engage in a sexual act. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
Drug dealer Williams pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Kettering between May 25 and June 6 and carrying a knife. The 21-year-old, from Nottingham, was sentenced to 33 months.

4. Okaire Williams

Drug dealer Williams pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Kettering between May 25 and June 6 and carrying a knife. The 21-year-old, from Nottingham, was sentenced to 33 months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice