Desborough man Jordan Scott was been given an extended jail term after a court heard harrowing details of an attack in a garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott was armed with a large kitchen knife when he attacked three people, causing them slash and stab injuries.

The court heard the attack, the victims of which were known to Scott, happened in a garden in Paddock Lane on June 29 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men and a women suffered knife wounds while trying to protect three small children who witnessed the events.

One of the victims was a woman that had previously been harassed by Scott, for which he had served a jail term. Back in 2021 he was given a suspended jail term for breaching a non-molestation against another female victim. And just a few months before that he admitted charges of malicious communications and assault against two women.

The 24-year-old, of Union Street, had previously admitted four charges at crown court and was back before Northampton Crown Court last week.

He was before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking to be sentenced for one count of actual bodily harm, of wounding with intent and a third of wounding without intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She imposed an extended jail term on Scott. These special sentences are only handed out in rare cases and are intended to protect the public from violent behaviour.

Scott was given a jail term of six years and nine months and will spend a further four years on extended licence in the community. This means if he commits any further offences during that time he could be sent back to prison.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting any of the witnesses, and from entering Paddock Lane.