Leicester Crown Court. File image: National World

A man charged with sexually assaulting a teenager on a bus has been found not guilty.

David Bellamy, of Brambleside, Kettering, was remanded in custody after being charged with sexual assault by touching, said to have happened on a bus between Kettering and Market Harborough on May 10 this year.

The 79-year-old stood trial at Leicester Crown Court earlier this month and was found not guilty by a jury on December 13.