Driver ran over woman's hand after knocking her down on pelican crossing in Kettering

A man who crashed his car into a pedestrian after running a red light in Kettering has been in court.

Thulani Manuel Mdluli was behind the wheel of a blue 2015-plate Vauxhall Corsa when he ran a red light at a pelican crossing in Northfield Avenue.

The 39-year-old of Carrington Street was driving the vehicle in the busy Kettering road on August 27 last year when he failed to stop at the red traffic signal.

His car hit a woman who was on the pedestrian crossing and she was knocked to the ground, hitting her head on the car as she fell.

The incident happened in Northfield Avenue, Kettering. Image: File image, google.

While she was on the ground she put her hand out to steady herself and he ran over her hand. The woman’s knee was also dislocated during the incident.

Mdluli was at Northampton Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to failing to stop for a red traffic signal and for driving without reasonable consideration for others.

He was given five points on his driving licence and fined £284. He was also ordered to pay costs of £120 and a £114 surcharge.