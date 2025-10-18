‘Dream’ comes true for Indian chef as new takeaway opens in Corby Old Village

A chef who has worked in Corby restaurants for 20 years has finally opened his own takeaway.

﻿A new Indian and Bangladeshi Takeaway has opened in Corby Old Village High Street.

Deputy mayor Susanne Cunningham was on hand to cut the ribbon at the new venue.

Owner Kamrul Hassan Rasel (Rasel) said: “I have worked as a chef in different Corby takeaways for 20 years and always dreamed my family and I would own our own takeaway in our home town.

"When the property in Corby village became available I jumped at the chance to take it on.”

He thanked all those who attended the opening, which included members of the Old Village Residents Association.

Mohammed Rahman, former mayor, said: “I send my heartiest congratulations to Rasel and his family on their new venture and I hope his business bring prosperity and success for years to come.” The restaurant was opened by Cllr Susanne Cunningham, Deputy Mayor of Corby, with ward councillor Cllr Mark Pengelly. Town Councillor Geri Cullen also attended. Cllr Mark Pengelly said: “I was pleased to be able to asked to open the restaurant with the deputy mayor and welcome this new restaurant to Corby High Street, I wish Rasel and his team all the best in the future.” Deputy Mayor Suzanne Cunningham said: “The Spice Village offers traditional Indian dishes cooked by the owner himself.

"I hope the community and the towns-people get behind this new venture.”

The takeaway is open from Wednesdy till Monday between 5pm till 10pm.