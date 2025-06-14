DPD employee stole electronics worth thousands in Raunds
A man employed by a logistics service has been jailed for theft.
Daniel Carter was employed by the Raunds site of logistics giant DPD.
The 35-year-old was at Northampton Crown Court to be sentenced for one count of theft by employee. He took electronic items worth an estimated £2,327.
Carter, who is a serving prisoner at HMP Fosse Way in Leicester, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Northampton Crown Court and he was back in the same court in May to be sentenced.
His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo sentenced him to 22 months in prison. It will be served concurrently to the prison sentence he is currently serving.