Visitors to Corby are in for another ‘roar-some’ experience this summer to mark the launch of two blockbuster dinosaur movies – Jurassic World Rebirth and How to Train Your Dragon Live Action.

Over summer break Saturdays, families can enjoy a fun and educational range of dinosaur-themed activities thanks to the owners of Corby Town Shopping and Willow Place.

They include life-size dinosaurs, craft workshops, facepainting, inflatables, a knowledge trail and a 360 degree cinema dome experience. Other town centre venues will also be offering a series of dinosaur-related activities and product displays and there will be a specially themed display at Corby Library to help children delve deeper into the amazing world of dinosaurs. All activities are free.

On Saturday, July 26, from 11am to 3pm, you can expect life-size dinosaurs in the town centre, featuring a T-Rex and Triceratops, baby dinosaurs and their knowledgeable handlers.

Meanwhile, on August 16, pay a visit to the pop-up cinema dome in Queens Square from 11am to 4pm for an immersive 360 degree dinosaur encounter.

Children and young people are also invited to join in a dinosaur knowledge trail around the town centre to learn lots of interesting facts about these giant beasts.

Ten QR code panels in town centre shop windows can be scanned with a smartphone to take viewers directly to fascinating pages curated by the Natural History Museum.

Centre Director Dan Pickard said: “Our 2023 dinosaur event programme was a great success and attracted huge crowds eager to see the life size brontosaurus and other dinosaurs roaming through Willow Place. Such events demonstrate a real point of difference between Corby and its neighbouring towns – a vibrant town centre with high street favourites and an unsurpassed independent line-up, with the added bonus of a free and varied entertainment programme for visitors.”

The full programme of summer events can be found on the shopping centre’s website at www.willowplace.co.uk.

Event programme:

Saturday, July 26 from 11am to 3pm: ‘Real Live’ Dinosaur Encounter

Saturday, August 2, from 11am to 3pm: Dinosaur Facepainting

Saturday, August 9 from 11am to 2pm: Dinosaur Masks Craft Workshop

Saturday, August 16 from 11am to 4pm: Dinosaur 360º Cinema Dome

Saturday, August 23 from 11am to 2pm: Dinosaur Gliders Craft Workshop

Satuday, August 30 from 11am to 3pm: Dinosaur Bouncy Castle