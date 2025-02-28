Simite Embalo, from Lisbon in Portugal, has been sent to prison after dealing drugs in Corby. Image: NW / Northants Police / Getty Images

Dealer found with heroin, amphetamine and cocaine in Corby jailed

A man who claimed he had no links to Corby has been sent to prison after being caught in the town with drugs and a large amount of cash.

Simite Embalo, 34, had asked at his last court appearance to be jailed as quickly as possible so he could get back to his native Portugal. He claimed to have no links to Corby.

Northampton Crown Court heard he had been found in Sutherland Road on the Hazel Leys estate in possession of diamorphine, cocaine and amphetamine on December 2 last year. He also had £4238 in cash.

His case was adjourned by a judge last month and he was back before the court this week for sentence after pleading guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property – the cash.

He gave his address as Rua da Liberdade, Porta da Casa, Lisbon.

Embalo was jailed for 27 months by the court. It was ordered that the drugs be destroyed and the cash donated to Northamptonshire Community Foundation.