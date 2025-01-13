Dangerous driver caught on dashcam weaving through traffic on M1 in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who sped around fast-moving traffic while going over the speed limit on a motorway has appeared in court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footage – caught on the dashcam of another driver – shows Mohammed Zeb squeezing between two cars to move briefly into lane three of the northbound carriageway of the motorway.

He is then shown moving back into the second lane before speeding off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zeb was at Northampton Crown Court this morning (Monday, January 13) after admitting driving his black Seat Leon dangerously during the incident on the M1 at Crick in October 2023.

Mohammed Zeb was caught driving dangerously on dashcam on the M1 in Northamptonshire. Image: Northamptonshire Police / NW

The court heard that the driver of the other vehicle was doing about the 70mph speed limit at the time.

The 28-year-old defendant had initially denied he was doing 96 mph during the incident. He said it was around 80mph and had originally asked for the case to go to trial.

Today in court, prosecutors said that he had been driving ‘in a highly dangerous manner at speeds significantly in excess of the speed limit.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually he admitted one charge of dangerous driving and was back in court to be sentenced.

Zeb, of Weatherby Road, Luton, has no previous convictions and works as a self-employed electrician and delivery driver. His barrister Micaila Williams said that her client would not be able to carry out this work while any driving ban was in force.

She said: “He thought at the time it wasn’t dangerous but from seeing it from the point of view of other road users he can see it was.”

The court heard he does have existing points on his licence, but it was not revealed how many he has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing, His Honour Judge David Herbert KC said that Zeb had initially given details of another person when he had been asked by police who had been driving the car, but had then handed over the real details and no action had been taken against him.

"I hope you have learned your lesson,” he said to Zeb.

"You drove at speeds well in excess of the limit. It was plain you were in a hurry. People who drive dangerously are a risk to other road users."

He was ordered to complete 75 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He will have to take an extended re-test before he can drive again and must also pay £150 in costs.

Members of the public can report people who drive dangerously through Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Snap page here.