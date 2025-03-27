Criminal who drove BMW away from police in Corby imprisoned

Levent Faraj has been jailed for dangerous driving in Jubilee Avenue, Corby. Image: NW

A motorist who failed to stop his car in Jubilee Avenue, Corby, has been sent to jail.

Levent Faraj was already the subject of a suspended sentence when he was ordered to stop his BMW 1 series as he drove along the busy Corby road.

Police had noticed that the manner of the 21-year-old’s driving was suspicious.

But when ordered to stop, he drove off. When police caught up with him they realised he had no insurance.

Faraj, of Weymouth Close, Corby, was charged with failing to stop, driving with no insurance and dangerous driving.

The offences took place on November 30 last year.

He was before His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo at Northampton Crown Court last week to be sentenced.

Judge Mayo gave him a 20 week prison sentence for the three charges, but heard that he was already subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence. That sentence was activated and Faraj was jailed for 70 weeks. He will serve half in prison and the remainder on licence in the community.

He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £187 and disqualified from driving for nearly two years. He will have to sit an extended re-test before he is able to drive again.