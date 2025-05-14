A Raunds man told a court he found an illegal firearm in a bush in an attempt to explain why it ended up in his uninsured van.

Jamie Brown, from Webb Road, Raunds, was stopped by police officers as part of a routine insurance check after they spotted something suspicious about the VW van he was driving near Irchester Country Park.

But when they pulled him over they uncovered a gun placed beneath the passenger seat.

Brown initially claimed in court he’d seen a drug dealer place a bag containing the gun in a bush, and that he had stolen it.

Jamie Brown from Raunds has been jailed after a court heard he had 63 previous convictions. Image: NW

But the judge said this he ‘didn’t believe a word’ of Brown’s defence.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to eight offences in a previous Northampton Crown Court hearing back in February.

At that hearing, prosecutor Andy Peet told the court that Brown had been driving a van on false plates in Wellingborough on November 26 last year when he turned into Irchester Country Park.

Police officers spotted him and realised the van might not be insured. It was a VW van on Fiat plates, and was registered to a completely innocent party who had no knowledge of its existence.

Jamie Brown from Raunds was found with a pistol in his van that he claimed was placed in a bush by a drug dealer. Image: NW

They followed him from Gipsy Lane into the country park and removed him from the vehicle so they could search it.

"To all intents and purposes this appears to have been a traffic stop that revealed far more than anticipated,” said Mr Peet.

Police found that Brown was a previously disqualified driver and that there was no insurance attached to the vehicle.

"But having removed the defendant from the vehicle, officers searched it and found two bags of white powder in the front passenger seat,” said Mr Peet.

In the bags were 11g of amphetamine and 19g of ecstasy.

Officers then rolled forward the passenger seat and discovered a bag, underneath which was a loaded 9mm Glock pistol. It is classed as a prohibited weapon due to its length. There were three bullets in its magazine.

Scores on the body of the weapon suggested that the markings on it had been scratched away.

When arrested, Brown told police the van belonged to ‘Stuart’.

The court heard he had 63 previous convictions including one from 2009 for possession of an offensive weapon for which he was given a three-year custodial term.

In mitigation at the previous hearing, advocate Dan Svoronos said that his client had been involved in a drug deal with a street dealer and he felt he had not received the correct amount of drugs.

He explained his client’s bizarre claim that he had taken the gun from the dealer.

"He watched him going back and forward to a bush where he had the drugs stashed,” said Mr Svoronos.

“He then went to the bush and retrieved a bag, and in that bag was the gun.

"Mr Brown wasn’t expecting to find it."

Mr Svoronos said that his client had then returned home to find his windows smashed and said he was ‘expecting some more to come his way.’"

But Judge Rupert Mayo told Mr Svoronos that ‘he didn’t believe a word of this’.

"The idea that a drug dealer would leave a loaded gun in a bag in a bush is unbelievable.”

Judge Mayo ordered a Newton Hearing to decide whether the basis of Brown’s plea was believable.

However, the hearing was abandoned after Brown changed his basis of plea and he was back before the court last week for sentence.

He admitted possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm when he was automatically banned from owning one because he had been imprisoned for a term of more than three years; fraudulently using a registration mark; possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate; possession of MDMA; possession of amphetamine; driving with no insurance; driving while disqualified.

He was given five years and five months in prison and forfeiture orders were made for the drugs and gun.

Shameful record

Some of Brown’s 63 previous convictions were aired in court.

As well as his weapons possession charge, he has nine convictions for possession of drugs and one for possession of cannabis with intent to supply it.

Back in 2021 Brown was caught driving on the A45 in Wellingborough when his licence had been revoked. He was also driving without insurance. The year before that he was in court after he failed to hand over details of the driver of a vehicle he owned when ordered to do so.

And in 2022 he was due before the magistrates after refusing to pay more than £1,600 in child support, but he failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In 2023 he failed to comply with the conditions of the unpaid work element of a community order imposed for his driving convictions, and was ordered to appear in court. He again failed to turn up and another warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was again before magistrates in late 2023 after being caught behind the wheel of a car in Northampton with no licence and no insurance and his driving record was endorsed with another eight points.

By April 2024 Brown still hadn’t completed his unpaid work from 2022, and after failing to turn up to a court hearing where he was due to be dealt with, another warrant was issued for his arrest. Magistrates did eventually grant him an extension to allow him a further 12 months to complete his unpaid work.

He didn’t, and was hauled back before the courts in August last year, again in breach. But he again failed to turn up and yet another warrant was issued.

In September last year he was charged with another string of offences including shoplifting, and again driving with no licence and insurance and was given a court date. Once again, he had better things to do and magistrates issued another warrant for Brown’s arrest.

When they eventually caught up with him, he was disqualified from driving for a further two years.

Since being charged with the firearms offences, he has also been charged with driving without insurance and under the influence of cocaine related to an incident in Wellingborough on September 14 last year, and a further offence of driving under the influence of cocaine in Northampton in August last year. He admitted both incidents at a magistrates’ court appearance in February this year and was given 14 weeks in prison plus another 36 month driving ban.