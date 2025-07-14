Court orders destruction of XL Bully owned by Corby man

Magistrates have said an XL Bully belonging to a man from Corby must be destroyed unless he can show it to be exempt.

Jordan Deetlefs was before magistrates after police said he was the owner of an XL Bully named Mylo.

Possession of the fighting dogs was outlawed last year following a spate of attacks on people, including multiple children. But they can be legally owned if people stick to a strict set of rules.

However, Deetlefs, of Lingfield Walk, Corby, had one of the banned animals when police caught up with him in March this year.

He appeared before magistrates in Northampton in June and pleaded guilty to possession of a banned breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Magistrates ordered that the dog must be destroyed unless Deetlefs can produce an exemption certificate which proves the dog was neutered and microchipped at the correct time. He must also be muzzled in public at all times and must get him insured. He has two months to comply with the court order.

Deetlefs was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £2,456.86 and a £48 surcharge.For some months, owners have been able to apply for an exemption certificate if they can prove their dog had been neutered before a specific date.

In February 2024 when the ban came in, more than 35,000 dogs were registered for exemption but those owners without a certificate face a criminal record and unlimited fine. In late 2024 the BBC reported that police were destroying about 100 XL Bullies per month.