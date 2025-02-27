Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates have this morning issued a warrant for the arrest of a defendant who has been charged with poisoning a woman.

Demi Darby, of London Road, Wellingborough, was due before the court this morning (Thursday, February 27.)

She was facing her first court hearing in relation to a charge that she administered hypochlorite solution, often used as a household disinfectant to a woman.

The charge is an indictable only offence which means it will eventually go to the crown court for trial. It relates to an incident on December 20, 2023.

Darby, 30, failed to turn up to court and a no-bail warrant was issued for her arrest.