Court issues warrant for arrest of Kettering man David Howe who failed to turn up this morning
David Howe, of Harcourt Street, Kettering, was due before Her Honour Judge Lucking for a hearing ahead of a drugs trial.
The 54-year-old was due in court at 10am today (Friday, March 21) on charges of conspiring with Cameron Williams-Ferguson, of High Street, Kettering, and Josh Hall to deal crack cocaine and heroin between March and May 2023.
But Howe did not turn up for the hearing so a no bail warrant was issued for his arrest. He and Williams-Ferguson deny the offences.
Hall, of Gotch Road, Barton Seagrave, has already pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 32 months in prison.
Anyone who knows where Howe is should call police on 101.