Court issues warrant for arrest of Kettering man David Howe who failed to turn up this morning

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A crown court judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who failed to answer drug dealing charges.

David Howe, of Harcourt Street, Kettering, was due before Her Honour Judge Lucking for a hearing ahead of a drugs trial.

The 54-year-old was due in court at 10am today (Friday, March 21) on charges of conspiring with Cameron Williams-Ferguson, of High Street, Kettering, and Josh Hall to deal crack cocaine and heroin between March and May 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Howe did not turn up for the hearing so a no bail warrant was issued for his arrest. He and Williams-Ferguson deny the offences.

Hall, of Gotch Road, Barton Seagrave, has already pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Anyone who knows where Howe is should call police on 101.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice