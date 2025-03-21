A crown court judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who failed to answer drug dealing charges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Howe, of Harcourt Street, Kettering, was due before Her Honour Judge Lucking for a hearing ahead of a drugs trial.

The 54-year-old was due in court at 10am today (Friday, March 21) on charges of conspiring with Cameron Williams-Ferguson, of High Street, Kettering, and Josh Hall to deal crack cocaine and heroin between March and May 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Howe did not turn up for the hearing so a no bail warrant was issued for his arrest. He and Williams-Ferguson deny the offences.

Hall, of Gotch Road, Barton Seagrave, has already pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Anyone who knows where Howe is should call police on 101.