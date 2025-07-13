A roundup of notable cases from our courts in Northamptonshire

Magistrates have banned a man from unzipping his flies in any public area after he was convicted of exposure.

Daniel Michael, of Gardenfields Close, Irthlingborough, had denied an indecent exposure said to have taken place in September last year in Kettering.

But he was found guilty at a trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

They fined him £1,153 and imposed a five year sexual harm prevention order that prevents him from unzipping, loosening or removing any garment covering his genitals or taking any action that could risk in his genitals being exposed in public, or in any private place to which the public have a line of sight.

He was also ordered to allow immediate entry to his home by the police VISOR team whenever necessary.

Michael, 34, was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £461 surcharge.

The inquest into the death of a woman who died at the Illusive Festival at Deene Park, near Corby, last summer has been fixed for next month.

Lowenna Louise Sennen Alcock, 24, fell ill at the three day festival in September last year and tragically died shortly afterwards.

At the time, police issued a warning to anyone thinking of taking illicit drugs at the festival as they could not say for certain what had caused her death.

Now an inquest will hope to answer some of the questions about how she died. It will take place at The Guildhall in Northampton in August.

A 21-year-old man has been found not guilty of GBH following an attack in Wellingborough.

Elijah Alufah-Okokudu, from Great Helmes Chase in Hornchurch, had denied the serious assault that happened in the town back in January 2023.

The prosecution offered no evidence for the GBH but Alufah-Okokudu admitted affray and knife possession in connection with the incident.

He was given a 12 months jail term, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work as well as 20 rehabilitation activity days.

A man has admitted growing 177 cannabis plants in Corby.

Aurimas Petrauskas appeared before Northampton Crown Court last week to admit production of the class-B drug following a raid at the end of May.

The 23-year-old, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody and will be back before the same court in August for sentence.

A man from East Carlton has been charged with two counts of rape.

Zac Connolly, from East Carlton Park, is charged with the offences said to have take place more than a decade ago.

The 37-year-old has denied the charges and will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court later this year.

A 17-year-old boy from Corby has been found guilty of rape.

The teen, who cannot be named because he is under 18, was found guilty by magistrates at Wellingborough following a trial.

The offence is said to have happened in Corby on January 1, 2024, when the defendant was just 16.

He will be sentenced in August at the same court.