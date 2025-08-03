Some of the most notable cases from around our courts in Northamptonshire

A CORBY man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Ryan Champan has appeared before Northampton Crown Court where he entered no pleas to two counts of arson.

It comes after a fire was started at his home in Stephenson Way on June 13.

Chapman, 30, will be held in prison ahead of his next appearance in August.

A WELLINGBOROUGH shoplifter who threatened to burn down a Primark in Essex has pleaded guilty to a string of offences.

Stevie Bear, from Kittwake Close, was caught stealing from the Harlow store in July 2024. He subsequently appeared before the court charged with two counts of theft of items totalling £492 as well as assault by beating of a police officer and threatening to burn down the shop.

After the 44-year-old pleaded guilty, magistrates ordered him not to go to Harlow Primark while he awaits sentence, which will take place at Northampton Magistrates’ Court next week.

AN 18-year-old from Corby has been found not guilty of threatening to kill an associate convicted of gun crimes.

Declan Whitelam was alleged to have telling a police officer he was going to kill Leon Reid while he was in custody in Kettering in December last year.

Whitelam, of Highbrook, Corby, was at Northampton Magistrates Court in July where he was found not guilty.

Reid was recently released from prison after serving half of his sentence for buying firearms from drug dealer Jack Sikora.

A SERVING prisoner has admitted possession of a mobile phone inside HMP Five Wells.

Anthony Brown, 26, now of HMP Nottingham, appeared before magistrates to admit having the Samsung device inside the Wellingborough prison last October.

He will be sentenced at the crown court later this month.

A VAN driver from Leicestershire has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving after an incident closed the A14 at J10 near Kettering.

The trunk road was shut for several hours after the smash on November 4, 2024. during which a man in his 40s sustained serious head and neck injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Haron James of Stokes Drive, Leicester, pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and his case was committed to the crown court for sentence.

The 22-year-old will appear before a judge for sentence later this month. He was the driver of a Mercedes Sprinter van involved in the crash. Three other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A DANGEROUS sex offender has avoided another jail term after he breached a sexual harm prevention order designed to protect the public from him.

Liam Ferrie, of Corby, has previously served time for a shocking offence after he punched a girl unconscious in Willow Brook Road and then tried to rape her. Then aged just 22, he punched the 18-year-old victim several times before the attempted rape in February 2011. After his release he breached his sexual offences protection order three times in 2019 and 2020 by being drunk in public. He has previously been subject to alcohol treatment programmes and was given a new sexual harm prevention order in 202, before an appearance at the crown court after he burgled two houses on his way to sign on the sex offenders’ register.

In May this year he was again found drunk in Occupation Road, in breach of his SHPO and was arrested. He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court in July to admit the breach. The 35-year-old, of St John’s Place, was given an 18 week prison term, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation activity days.