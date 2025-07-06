Court extra - a man is banned from online stalking, a Deenethorpe Airfield drug importation trial begins and a breakdown firm is heavily fined

A roundup of significant cases going through our courts this month

A stalking protection order has been issued by Northampton Magistrates’ Court to prevent a man from engaging in the surveillance of two women online.

Neil Gillingham, of Dunmore Road, Little Bowden, Market Harborough, has been ordered to hand over information about all his online accounts to detectives, as well as any computer passwords. He must also make police aware of any relationships he starts online and any vehicle he owns.

The civil order handed down by the court also bans the 35-year-old from entering two villages in Northamptonshire as well as posting any information about the two women online or researching anything about their backgrounds.

Northants Telegraph Court Extra

He must also not post online in any name other than his real one.

The order will be reviewed in mid-August.

The trial of a man accused of collecting drugs worth millions from an airfield in rural Northamptonshire is under way at Northampton Crown Court.

Richard Farmer, formerly of Ballantyne Road, Coventry, is accused of drug trafficking after a suitcase full of cocaine was allegedly collected from Deenethorpe Airfield. The plane it was in then continued to Ireland.

The 35-year-old denies the charges against him. A trial began on Friday (July 4).

Two men alleged to have been involved in drug dealing in Kettering have been charged.

Tayvion Henry, 24, from Houghton Regis, Dunstable was charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the Russell Street area, as well as possession of a nearly £1,000 in cash.

Okaire Williams, 21, from Nottingham is charged with supplying crack and heroin as well as possession of a knife on June 5.

The pair have not yet submitted pleas to the court. They will appear before Northampton Crown Court later in July.

A teenager who has admitted dealing heroin and cocaine in Corby will be sentenced at the end of the month.

Logan McBride, 19, of Everest Lane, Corby, has pleaded guilty to both drug charges as well as a grievous bodily harm on a Corby boy and knife possession, following an incident in Rockingham Road in October last year.

McBride had been due to be sentenced on Tuesday (July 1) but the court heard that reports had not been completed in time. He is being held in custody ahead of his sentencing.

A man has been charged with four counts of the rape of a child in Wellingborough.

Marian Barbu, of Castle Way, Wellingborough, appeared in court accused of the sexual offences against a young girl said to have taken place last month.

He is being held in custody ahead of trial.

A breakdown firm has been hit with a heavy fine after operating at Rothwell Truck Stop without a licence.

Tows R Us Recovery Ltd, based in Commercial Road, London, and owned by Muhammad Shahanoor Hussain Ali, was taken to court by the DVSA after one of their vehicles was stopped at the truck stop just off the A14 in November last year.

The firm was summonsed to Northampton Magistrates’ Court charged with transporting goods without an operators’ licence as well as using a Mercedes Sprinter without the installation of the necessary recording equipment.

Nobody from the firm was present at the hearing and magistrates imposed a £2,000 fine, a £1,600 surcharge and costs of £384.

Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest of a 75-year-old woman after she failed to pay her fines.

Joan Mould, from Harrogate Court, Corby, has owed the court £736 since February 2023 after she was fined

She appeared before magistrates in Northampton who issued a no-bail warrant for her arrest.