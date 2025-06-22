Court extra - a Corby man accused of owning a fighting dog, a mum who failed to send her kids to school and a driver who admitted hitting a Raunds pedestrian have all been before our courts

A roundup of some of the most prominent cases before our courts in Northamptonshire

A prisoner who escaped from custody during a trip to Kettering General Hospital has been before the courts.

Patrick O’Sullivan, 39, now of HMP Woodhill, escaped from KGH in August last year.

He was at Northampton Crown Court earlier this week to be sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of escaping lawful custody.

Court extra

He was given an extra four months on top of the sentence he is already serving.

Two young men have denied Class-A drug dealing offences.

Jayden Hill, 19, of no fixed abode but formerly of Corby, is charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply it.

Ali Elmi, 23, of Spooner Croft, Birmingham, is accused of possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply it, as well as cannabis possession.

All the offences are alleged to have happened on April 24 in Northampton.

Hill has pleaded guilty and is being held in custody ahead of sentencing. Elmi is on bail. They appeared at Northampton Crown Court on June 16 and will be back before the same court in November.

Magistrates have ordered a Kettering man to keep his dog under control.

Daniel Hill, of Acre Street, appeared in court after police applied for an order under the Dogs Act.

They told the court that the 34-year-old’s dog Ren had been out of control in Acre Street on January 19.

The court made an order compelling Hill to keep his dog under proper control by ensuring he is placed in a secure room before the door is opened to strangers.

He must be kept in an outdoor kennel when there is nobody over 18 in the house, and he must not be left unattended with any child.

When out walking, Ren must wear a muzzle and be on a fixed-length lead.

Hill was also ordered to pay £200 costs to Northamptonshire Police.

A Corby driver has admitted being responsible for the death of a pedestrian in Raunds.

Alexander Mirza, 26, appeared before Northampton Crown Court last week to admit causing the death of Anna Horton, 39.

Ms Horton sadly died two weeks after she was hit by Mirza’s VW Golf in Scalley Way on October 17, 2023.

Mirza, of Exmouth Court, Corby, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by careless driving and was given an interim driving ban by His Honour Judge David Herbert KC.

He will be back before the same court next month for sentence.

A Higham Ferrers man is set to stand trial on two sets of child sex offences.

Luke Hemmington, 37, is accused of one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a 13-year-old child and another of attempting to cause a child to look at an image of another person engaging in sexual activity. Both of those offences are alleged to have taken place in late 2022 and early 2023.

Hemmington, of Chichele Street, is further accused of attempting to cause a two 14-year-olds to watch a person engaging in sexual activity in January 2025, and of attempting to engage both of them in sexual communication.

He is also charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

He has pleaded not guilty and had been remanded in custody until his trial in August.

Police have charged a man with having possession of an illegal fighting dog.

Jordan Deetlefs, of Lingfield Walk, Corby, has appeared before magistrates charged with having an XL Bully named Mylo.

The 33-year-old appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The inquest of a young man who tragically died in Australia is set to take place early next month.

Talented rugby player Alexander John Reynolds, known as Johnny Reynolds, died in his sleep during a gap year in 2023. He was just 19.

He had grown up on his family farm in Geddington and had gone down under to learn more about farming and to broaden his horizons.

After his death, his family started a charity help other young children achieve their sporting ambitions.

An inquest into his death will take place at The Guildhall in Northampton on July 2.

Three men are to stand trial accused of an aggravated burglary that happened in a leafy part of Surrey.

Craig Ball, 36, of Lyveden Way, Corby, has been charged with aggravated burglary after a house in Ash was targeted in December 2020.

Ball is accused of having an imitation firearm and a knife at the time of the incident in Harper’s Lane, Ash, near Aldershot.

He is said to have carried out the burglary with Daniel Carrington and Gerald O’Gormley, of nearby Uppingham.

Ball appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month. No pleas were entered and he was bailed to stand trial at Guildford Crown Court.

A Corby woman has been convicted of failing for provide an education for her two children.

The mum, who we are not naming to protect the identity of the children, lives on the Snatchill estate.

She was issued with a school attendance order back in September compelling her to ensure her two children aged 10 and 11 were provided with a suitable education.

School attendance orders are issued by the local authority and they force parents to either register their children with a specific school or prove they are providing them with an adequate home education, within 15 days.

But the 48-year-old failed to adhere to the order and was brought before Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month by EW4 Education Entitlement Service, acting on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council.

Magistrates found that she was in breach of the order and she was ordered to pay fines of £1,320, a £528 surcharge and costs of £120.