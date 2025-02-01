Corby woman who crashed into three cars in Old Village was uninsured and over drink drive limit

O'Rourke crashed her car in High Street, Corby. Image: Google

The woman who smashed into three cars in the old village just five days before Christmas has admitted her crimes in court.

A Mercedes AMG, Vauxhall Corsa and Audi A3 all suffered substantial damage when the motor smashed into them in High Street, close to the entrance to Prentice Walk.

Now the driver of a white Audi A5 has appeared in court to plead guilty to two offences.

Jacqueline O’Rourke, 39, was behind the wheel of the Audi during the incident.

She was at Northampton Magistrates Court earlier this month to admit driving while over the limit at about 5pm on Friday, December 20.

O’Rourke, of Gilchrist Avenue, admitted having drunk before driving the car. Her alcohol reading was 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She also pleaded guilty to driving without valid insurance.

Magistrates imposed a 20 month driving ban on O’Rourke, which will be reduced by 20 weeks if she successfully completes an accredited drink drive awareness programme. She was also fined £129 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge totalling £183.