Northampton Magistrates' Court

A woman from Corby who was barred from driving for being over the limit has been banned again after she decided to get back in her car.

Nicole DaCosta was first caught driving a grey Mercedes Benz with no licence, no insurance and over the drink drive limit back in July last year in Kettering.

The 29-year-old from Waver Close, Corby, had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates ordered her not to drive for a year and fined £235, and ordered her to pay costs of £55 and a surcharge of £202.

But on May 23 this year, DaCosta decided to drive once again while still banned.

She was stopped in the same BMW, this time in Gainsborough Road. She again did not have insurance and when she was caught she obstructed PC Harrison Beverley of the roads policing team when he tried to arrest her.

DaCosta appeared before magistrates on Wednesday (August 28) to plead guilty to all three charges against her – driving while disqualified; without insurance; and resisting arrest.

She was given a community order to include a 6 month mental health treatment intervention, 20 rehabilitation requirement days, and was disqualified from driving for a further five months.

DaCosta was also fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £114 victim surcharge.