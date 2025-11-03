Corby stalker who didn’t learn his lesson imprisoned for third time for offences against the same woman

A Corby man who doggedly begged a woman to talk about their ‘relationship’ has been jailed yet again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February this year Gordon Stewart was jailed for 18 weeks for consistently contacting his former partner, who he had been ordered to leave alone by a restraining order imposed by the court in 2024.

He then appeared before the court in June this year, and was given six months in prison for the same offence again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This all came after he was convicted of stalking her in July last year, for which was given a community order including help with his mental health alongside unpaid work.

Gordon Stewart, of Corby, has been jailed for a third time for stalking. Image: NW

But when he was released from after serving half his latest prison sentence this summer, including time served on remand, the 50-year-old from Blackmoor Avenue, Corby, resumed his creepy behaviour and once again began stalking her.

Now he has been back before magistrates who gave him a further year in jail.

They heard that between the end of July and August this year, he persistently contacted her via a family calendar, begging her to discuss their defunct relationship as well as pleading with her to talk to him via Facebook messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was charged with stalking and harassment and was before magistrates to admit the two offences and was imprisoned for another year. A further restraining order was made banning him from contacting his former partner for any reason until July 2031. He was also ordered to pay a contribution toward court costs of £85.